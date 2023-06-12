Authorities in New Jersey released information about a drowning on the Delaware River Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 40's tried to swim from the Phillipsburg side to the Easton side in Pennsylvania. The man got about halfway across when he called out for help.

He went under and didn't come back to the surface. Emergency crews eventually found the man's body.

Officials in Warren County say there is no sign of drugs, alcohol, or foul play.

They are waiting to speak with the man's family before releasing his identity.