ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A decade has passed, but the story doesn't get easier to tell over time.
"When I got on scene, it was utter destruction," said Lee Laubach, a former assistant fire chief with the Allentown Fire Department.
It's now been 10 years since a natural gas explosion rocked Allentown.
"I got woken by the battalion chief saying we have three homes down and others burning," Laubach said.
It was utter chaos at 13th and Allen. The blast leveled eight homes and left five dead, including 16-year-old Katherine Cruz and her 4-month-old son.
Driving by Tuesday you'll find an empty lot and a makeshift memorial.
Former Lehigh County Coroner Scott Grim says it was hard for it not to become personal, even on a professional level.
"I can still see the debris, the rubble of the destruction that occurred," Grim said.
"We had every engine in the city there already, and we also had some of our partners coming in," Laubach said.
Efforts were expansive, from getting the fire under control, to evacuating residents of nearby homes and finding shelter for them. At the top of the list, though, was making sure UGI crews could get on scene to shut off gas to prevent a secondary explosion.
"It showed that we had that camaraderie and understanding that everyone is capable of," Laubach said.
A 16-month investigation found that UGI failed to properly monitor its facilities and didn't respond to signs the gas line needed repair.
Now, it's spent the past 10 years working to replace all of its cast iron mains by 2027. In a statement, the utility said it's ahead of schedule, with 132 miles remaining, out of 407 across its service area.
As we move forward, we remember, reflect and continue to learn from this tragic day.
"I just hope families don't have to live through this again," Grim said.