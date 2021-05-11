ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Allentown man accused of killing his passenger in a crash while trying to outrun police was doing nearly 70 mph in a 30-mph zone at the time of the wreck, according to investigators.
Josue J. Santiago-Serpa, of North Sixth Street, faces vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and related charges in connection with the fatal crash last September along North Irving Street in Allentown.
On Tuesday, Santiago-Serpa waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and the charges were sent to Lehigh County Court. After failing to post $100,000 bail, he remains in custody to await a formal arraignment scheduled for June 29.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop along Airport Road near Hanover Avenue. Authorities said the registration on Santiago-Serpa’s Honda CR-V actually belonged to an Acura, according to the criminal complaint filed against the 27-year-old.
State police allege Santiago-Serpa ignored the trooper and fled south on Airport Road and onto North Irving Street. He allegedly swerved into the oncoming lane to pass another vehicle and ignored a red light at Hanover Avenue. Santiago-Serpa reportedly lost control the vehicle and crashed into the back of another vehicle parked along the shoulder of Hanover Avenue.
Police said he ran from the wreck.
Investigators determined that Santiago-Serpa was driving at least 68 mph in a 30-mph zone at the time of the crash.
Troopers found an unconscious Aschlly Diaz-Brown trapped in the front passenger seat. She was cut from the vehicle and taken to the hospital to be treated for a host of injuries, including brain trauma, several broken ribs, a broken leg, a lacerated liver and kidney and a broken arm. She was pronounced dead on Nov. 16 from head trauma.
Santiago-Serpa turned himself in three days after the wreck.
During two interviews with state police, Santiago-Serpa allegedly admitted that he was driving the car and ran from the crash because he “got scared.” He also allegedly admitted that a baggie of marijuana found in the car belonged to him but denied having been high during the crash.
A records check revealed that his license was suspended because of a DUI, and that the vehicle was not properly registered and uninsured.
Santiago-Serpa now faces single counts of vehicular homicide, fleeing and eluding, accident involving death or injury and accident involving death or injury while not licensed, all felonies. He also faces single misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and marijuana possession and 12 summary traffic offenses.