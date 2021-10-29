23-year-old William Pillus is now facing a number of charges, including purchasing firearm parts to manufacture untraceable firearms. In other words, authorities say Pillus purchased multiple ghost gun kits.
Pillus's girlfriend, 21-year-old Makenna Sweeney, is also being charged.
Both live in New Jersey. The ghost guns, and other normal guns, were purchased at a gun show in Allentown in September. Authorities say he intended to sell them unlawfully.
"On the day of his arrest they received an AR 15 that he literally purchased at that Pennsylvania gun show and had already assembled out of state," said Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew Bruck at a news conference Friday.
The arrests are part of an ongoing collaboration between the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and the New Jersey Attorney General's Office in an effort to crack down on ghost guns.
"It's important to note that these guns are un-serialized and these guns are untraceable and far too often end up in the hands of criminals," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at Friday's news conference.
Shapiro says the trafficking of ghost guns across state lines into New Jersey has become all too common. In New Jersey, ghost guns have been banned since 2018. But, that's not the case in Pennsylvania, making the Commonwealth a hot spot to purchase one and transport over state lines.
Shapiro has long argued it's time to close that loophole.
"The majority of Pennsylvanians, including gun owners and gun dealers, don't want convicted felons to get their hands on guns, and ghost guns are every bit as deadly of a firearm," Shapiro said.