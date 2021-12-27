The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department is warning county residents about a phone scam.
The department said it has received reports about a person contacting residents and claiming to be Lieutenant Rich Johnson. The person says there is a warrant out for the resident’s arrest and that they need to pay via a bank check or a money order otherwise they will be immediately arrested, according to a news release from the county.
The county says this is a scam intended to defraud residents. The Sheriff’s Department does not call residents and solicit money in lieu of arrest.
People are asked to report any suspicious solicitations to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office at 800-441-2555 or email them at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.