PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police are searching for two people who shot a 16-year-old outside a Wawa in Northampton County, the district attorney says.

The Phillipsburg teen is in stable condition Wednesday after the shooting around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Wawa gas station on South 25th Street in Palmer Township, authorities say.

County District Attorney Terry Houck says security video shows two unidentified people attack the 16-year-old, who is shot once.

"We are possibly looking for two males that were wearing dark-colored hoodies with the hood up," Houck said.

At this time, Houck says they can't say how the victim was shot, but they believe it was a targeted attack.

"There's no indication that we have, we have people hanging outside and then shootings are occurring as a result of them hanging outside. We believe this is not a random act," he said.

Houck says it looked like the suspects ambushed the victim as he was leaving the store.

"Gang implications are being investigated. Not confirmed at this time," Houck said.

He says the suspects were last seen running toward the Rite Aid drug store nearby.

He says it's troubling to be dealing with another case of youth violence in his community.

"We just see them younger and younger, and you just sometimes wonder if they understand the gravity of this," Houck said.

He says they are asking for the public's help in tracking down the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palmer Township police at 610-759-2200.