ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown councilwoman will be required to complete the accelerated rehabilitative disposition (ARD) program for first-time offenders in connection with a case of a runaway teen, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
Cecilia “Ce-Ce” Gerlach, of Allentown, had been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a first-degree misdemeanor, and penalties for failure to report or refer (by a Mandated Reporter), a second-degree misdemeanor.
At a hearing Wednesday before Judge Robert L. Steinberg, the charge of endangering the welfare of a child was withdrawn, and Gerlach was accepted into the ARD program, the DA's office said. She will be required to complete the program successfully before her arrest is expunged, according to the news release.
She still faces a separate charge.
Gerlach was charged in June after an investigation revealed that Gerlach, who worked as an employee of Valley Youth House as a homeless street outreach caseworker, took at 16-year-old boy to an Allentown homeless tent encampment, known as “Tent City," according to the DA's office. The boy, who told Gerlach he was a runaway, said while at the homeless encampment, he was subjected to a solicitation to perform a sex act on a male resident in exchange for a cigarette and observed prostitution in exchange for drugs and several fights among those living there, the DA's office said.
The DA's office says the investigation revealed that Gerlach failed to contact either the Allentown Police Department or Lehigh County Children and Youth rather than take him to the homeless encampment.
Gerlach was required to report her contact with the teen to ChildLine as a Mandated Reporter, according to the DA's office. She did not do this in a timely manner, according to the news release.
The investigation revealed that Gerlach was trained by Valley Youth House and completed a State Mandated Reporters Training which defines the Mandated Reporting of Child Abuse Cases in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. However, the investigation showed that her immediate supervisor, who no longer resides in Pennsylvania, was aware of Gerlach’s handling of this child’s case and thought it appropriate, the DA's office said. This has caused those involved in the investigation to conclude that the training and supervision in place at Valley Youth House needs improvement, according to the news release.
Gerlach is a first-time offender and because of that and the inadequate training and supervision which she received at Valley Youth House, she was accepted into the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program, the DA's office said.
During her appearance Wednesday, Gerlach acknowledged in court that the prosecution was not politically motivated, according to the DA's office. Judge Steinberg sentenced Gerlach to serve 24 months on the ARD program, the maximum length of time that can be ordered, the DA's office said.