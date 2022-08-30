The authority that oversees the Lehigh Valley International Airport is returning to pre-COVID-19 levels of income as it serves record numbers of passengers.



Through the end of July, the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority recorded $4.27 million in net income, Todd Quann, LNAA director of finance and administration, said Tuesday at a board of governors meeting.



Without funding from the federal CARES Act, net income would have been $2.64 million. That pandemic-relief program was signed into law in March 2020 by then-President Donald Trump.



The post-pandemic travel surge continues, as pent-up demand fills airplane seats. July's passenger number of 97,652 was, as reported earlier, a record for the airport. The previous high was in August 2003.



Costs are under budget year-to-date, Quann said, but part of that is due to short staffing.



"We're getting a lot closer to full staffing," he said of recruiting efforts. The authority budgeted for 235 full-time equivalent positions and has 217 or 218 FTEs now.



Non-personnel costs are more of a challenge.



"We're managing expenses as well as we can given the inflationary environment," Quann said. "Everything's going up."



The board of governors spent 13 minutes in a private session to discuss litigation. Solicitor Elizabeth Marcon said no votes were taken during the closed part of the meeting.



In other news, the board approved a 10-year lease for truck parking on unused authority land near LVIA. Darren Betters, director of business development, said LNAA will receive $246,000 per year to start, with increases annually.



The LNAA operates LVIA, Queen City Municipal Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.



The authority's next meeting will be Sept. 27 at 5 p.m., later than the usual noon session.