The authority that oversees the Lehigh Valley International Airport is returning to pre-COVID-19 levels of income as it serves record numbers of passengers.
Through the end of July, the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority recorded $4.27 million in net income, Todd Quann, LNAA director of finance and administration, said Tuesday at a board of governors meeting.
Without funding from the federal CARES Act, net income would have been $2.64 million. That pandemic-relief program was signed into law in March 2020 by then-President Donald Trump.
The post-pandemic travel surge continues, as pent-up demand fills airplane seats. July's passenger number of 97,652 was, as reported earlier, a record for the airport. The previous high was in August 2003.
Costs are under budget year-to-date, Quann said, but part of that is due to short staffing.
"We're getting a lot closer to full staffing," he said of recruiting efforts. The authority budgeted for 235 full-time equivalent positions and has 217 or 218 FTEs now.
Non-personnel costs are more of a challenge.
"We're managing expenses as well as we can given the inflationary environment," Quann said. "Everything's going up."
The board of governors spent 13 minutes in a private session to discuss litigation. Solicitor Elizabeth Marcon said no votes were taken during the closed part of the meeting.
In other news, the board approved a 10-year lease for truck parking on unused authority land near LVIA. Darren Betters, director of business development, said LNAA will receive $246,000 per year to start, with increases annually.
The LNAA operates LVIA, Queen City Municipal Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.
The authority's next meeting will be Sept. 27 at 5 p.m., later than the usual noon session.
Authority that oversees LVIA returning to pre-pandemic levels of income as traffic increases
The authority that oversees the Lehigh Valley International Airport is returning to pre-COVID-19 levels of income as it serves record numbers of passengers.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Authority that oversees LVIA returning to pre-pandemic levels of income as traffic increases
- Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
- Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home
- Gas prices still dropping in Pennsylvania
- State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County
- Lehigh Valley IronPigs release 2023 schedule
- Northampton County to get $2M in opioid settlement
- Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff
- Air Products forms partnership to bring 'green hydrogen' plant to UK
- After Iron Works deal falls through, Catasauqua says there's renewed interest
Berks Area News
- PHOTOS: Car crashes into Turkey Hill in St. Lawrence
- Car crashes through front of Turkey Hill in St. Lawrence
- PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
- Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading
- Reading’s DoubleTree taking to skies with new venture
- Autopsy reveals new details about body found in river
- Reading schools welcome students for 1st day of classes
- Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at VMAs
- 20th anniversary season 2nd best for Santander venues
- Spin Doctors to headline Royals' opening night party
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Yankees, LeBron James to invest in AC Milan soccer team
- Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
- NYC announces debt relief plan for struggling taxi drivers
- Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
- Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
- FDA chief says long-awaited opioid review still in the works
- FDA chief says long-awaited opioid review still in the works
- Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
- Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
- Angolan opposition UNITA rejects ruling party's election win
Entertainment News
- Public 'struggle to accept Princess Diana died in a mundane accident'
- I'm a woman on a mission, says Ciara
- The Duchess of Sussex 'wasn't treated as a black women until she dated Prince Harry'
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson was wedding 'understudy'
- 'Strong' Beanie Feldstein praised by co-star
- Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab welcome their first baby
- Natalie Portman's TV series forced to shut down production following violent threat
- Chris Rock claims he turned down offer to host 2023 Oscars
- Sharna Burgess 'couldn't look at her baby boy without weeping'
- Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'are co-parenting well'