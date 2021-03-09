Three colorful new additions line the hallway of Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street in Allentown.
"It's beautiful, yeah," begins Stacy Ludwig, who says it was a labor of love.
"It was very fun and messy!" she adds.
Stacy was one of 20 young adult members of the Autism Society Lehigh Valley who created the colorful artwork, under the instruction of muralist Matt Halm.
"It was sort of like an elaborate paint by number system, so that each young artist could participate and contribute in their own unique way," explains Bill Kent, president of Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Kent says his son, who has autism, was part of it, too.
"My whole life, my wife and I have worked to ensure that my son could have experiences and opportunities to achieve his fullest potential in life," he says.
Experiences like these, line the artists up for just that.
"I think that's ultimately what it's all about," Kent says.
This almost didn't happen - the murals were actually completed the week everything shut down.
But the determined artist - and LVHN - are thrilled that the timing is now right, and the murals are up.
"I'm very proud of it!" says Stacy.
And the reviews? Picture perfect.