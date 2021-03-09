Three colorful new additions line the hallway of Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street in Allentown.

"It's beautiful, yeah," begins Stacy Ludwig, who says it was a labor of love.

"It was very fun and messy!" she adds.

Stacy was one of 20 young adult members of the Autism Society Lehigh Valley who created the colorful artwork, under the instruction of muralist Matt Halm.

"It was sort of like an elaborate paint by number system, so that each young artist could participate and contribute in their own unique way," explains Bill Kent, president of Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Kent says his son, who has autism, was part of it, too.

"My whole life, my wife and I have worked to ensure that my son could have experiences and opportunities to achieve his fullest potential in life," he says.

Experiences like these, line the artists up for just that.

"I think that's ultimately what it's all about," Kent says.

This almost didn't happen - the murals were actually completed the week everything shut down.

But the determined artist - and LVHN - are thrilled that the timing is now right, and the murals are up.

"I'm very proud of it!" says Stacy.

And the reviews? Picture perfect.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.