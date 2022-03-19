BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Day four of the 5-day Lehigh Valley Auto Show at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus focused on the car buyer.
"It's really exciting, it is. You can tell the community wants to be here," said Dan Moyer, Incoming Executive Director of Levata.
There's Subarus, there's Audis, there's Mercedes, there's Ford, and so many other brands for potential buyers to check out at the car show, before hopefully making a purchase in the near future.
"They can see it online, they can see it on Television, but they really wanna touch it and see it," continued Moyer.
We asked some people what exactly they look for when buying a car.
What kind of brake system they have, what kind of interlock brake system they have, if its automatic, front wheel drive," said RJ Smith, Schnecksville.
"I have a little boy, he's gonna be 2 next month," Mandi Mowrey, Allentown. "We look for a lot of safety issues like collision, making sure it has alerts if he opens the side door so that he doesn't accidentally get out, child locks on the door."
"I'm not so much into the trucks or SUVS, definitely going for more of a coup with comfort, horsepower," said David Snyder, Gilbertsville.
People are just happy the show is back in person this year.
The auto show will continue Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.