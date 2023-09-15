ALLENTOWN, Pa. – For the first time in the country's history, Detroit's Big Three automakers — General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis — are on strike after they failed to reach an agreement with the United Auto Workers Union.

And while no workers in our immediate area are on strike currently, that doesn't mean we won't start seeing effects, especially if this goes on for a while.

"That's never happened before, and the union workers are asking for a historical increase of 40% increase, plus a four-day work week," said Dan Moyer, president of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association.

UAW is using a targeted strike model, meaning there are only strikes at select plants now, with the option of more strike as time goes on.

Moyer says the impact could be huge, especially if the strike goes on for two weeks or longer.

"The prices will go up, not only on new vehicles, but also on pre-owned vehicles," Moyer said.

"Getting your everyday parts that you need — that's not going happen," he added. "Most dealers have about a month to a month-and-a half supply, but when that runs out, could be a problem."

This strike is just latest in what has been a string of major strikes this year.

"Labor unions are trying to flex their muscles, and I think that's how we know that labor in general has a lot more bargaining power, a lot stronger positioning when it comes to these things," said Ahmed Rahman, an economist with Lehigh University.

Rahman says high inflation that's eating away purchasing power has more and more unions playing hardball.

Even with targeted strikes, Rahman says it will still be a nightmare for the supply chain.

"So it's going to be just as devastating in many ways as just having a regular strike because these plants are all very interconnected with each other," Ahmed said.

And it might not be the last strike, Moyer points out. On Tuesday, Mack Trucks' local UAW workers voted to authorize their own strike if a deal isn't met by their Oct. 1 deadline.

"They're going to sit back and relax and see what goes on because whatever happens with UAW will be a close for them as well," Moyer said.

There are still plenty of unknowns.

Anyone thinking of a purchasing a new car or getting work done should do it now where there's still some supply of cars and parts, Moyer suggests. Otherwise, you could be waiting a while.