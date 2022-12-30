ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An autopsy was completed on the 11-year-old boy who was shot in an Allentown home on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened when the boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.

The cause of death is a gunshot wound and his manner of death is listed on the death certificate as a homicide.

The child's name has not been released as the family continues to grieve.