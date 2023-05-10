BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bustling intersection on Bethlehem's South Side has just welcomed a national retail chain.

AutoZone, a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, opened its newest Lehigh Valley location last week at 501 Wyandotte St.

The newly constructed store is at the southeast corner of Five Points, a prominent intersection where Wyandotte Street (Route 378) meets Broadway.

A vacant auto service shop along with a few homes were demolished to make way for the new outpost.

The City of Bethlehem approved the AutoZone store after much debate over traffic at the busy intersection, which is also home to a McDonald's restaurant.

Traffic entering the auto parts store could lead to congestion at Five Points, some members of the city planning commission said in 2021. The issue of turning restrictions onto Sheets Street, an alley at the southern part of the property, was left up to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Turning restrictions are imposed on the neighboring McDonald's eatery, city officials said at the time, without hindering that business.

Originating in 1979 as a single store, Auto Shack, in Forrest City, Arkansas, AutoZone was created with the belief that it could "offer ordinary customers clean, well-organized auto parts stores and excellent customer service."

The company operates more than 7,000 stores worldwide, including more than 6,200 stores in the United States, roughly 700 in Mexico and around 80 in Brazil.

The chain's new south Bethlehem store joins around two dozen other Lehigh Valley area locations, including a store that opened at 3650 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township last year.

Each AutoZone location carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts.

Additionally, AutoZone offers free in-store services such as battery testing, battery charging, oil recycling, the Loan-A-Tool program, and the AutoZone Fix Finder Service — a free warning light report backed by a robust database of technician solutions.

"In addition to our free in-store services, you can buy online and pick up in-store or curbside or take advantage of our free next day delivery on qualified purchases," a message on the company's website states.

The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St. sold in January for $2.64 million, according to Northampton County property records.

The new owner is listed as SBBaker Realty, a limited liability corporation with an address on Long Island, New York.