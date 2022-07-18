Autozone coming to Bethlehem Village Shoppes
AutoZone Inc., a retail chain with more than 6,800 stores, is adding a location in Bethlehem Township.

The new automotive outlet will be at the Bethlehem Village Shoppes, just north of the township border with the City of Bethlehem on Nazareth Pike (Route 191). AutoZone has grabbed the prime spot on the Village Shoppes sign facing the road.

The new store is also close to the Wawa proposed for Nazareth Pike at the site of the former Leiser's rental shop.

Work is still going on inside the new retail outlet, which is taking space from a closed gym and other store fronts. Other retailers in the Bethlehem Village Shoppes include Atlantis Aquatics, a dive shop; BLOC, a marijuana dispensary, and the Callahan Driving School.

As of May 7, AutoZone had 6,115 stores in the U.S., 673 in Mexico and 58 in Brazil for a total of 6,846, according to a recent press release. The chain is based in Memphis, Tennessee, and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AZO.

AutoZone shares were trading at $2,201.35 each at 3:33 p.m.

AutoZone has not split its stock - increasing the number of shares and lowering the price - since 1994. A split can convert one share, for example, into 10, and each share would then trade at 1/10th the closing price of the previous day.

Shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, split 20 to 1 on Friday. One share of Alphabet was trading at about $2,200 on Friday. Monday, the holder of one share on Friday at about $2,200 held 20 shares, each valued at $108.77 at the close.

Stock splits do not add value, any more than cutting a pizza into 16 slices instead of 8 adds more food. Instead, a split puts buying shares into the reach of small-time investors by reducing the cost.

 
 
 

