BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The delta variant has businesses across the country reconsidering their reopening plans.
Major corporations like Google, Target, Amazon and Apple are just a few that have pushed back plans - some as late as 2022. This includes B. Braun in Bethlehem.
"Considering the rise in COVID cases all around the country – you know many of which or most of which if not most of which are associated with the new delta variant - it's been B. Braun's executive leadership decision to actually then postpone our out-of-office date," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wes Cetnarowski.
He told employees the company is pushing back its reopening to January 2022. The decision only applies to North America at this point.
"It's the best kind of estimate, the best guess-timate, we have right now is to hope the next three or four months will take care of the situation," Cetnarowski said. “We hope that vaccine uptake moves in the right direction. We hope vaccine efficacy lasts long.”
69 News also checked in with PPL, who said - in part - it still intends to start "its new way of operating on Sept. 7, but there will still be a mix of office, in home, and hybrid work.
"A lot of back-to-the-office plans were planned for September - and we're seeing a lot of those either continue as they are now - fully remote or hybrid - or be pushed back to next year,” said Susan Larkin, COO of Allied Personnel Services in Allentown.
She says remote work will be here to stay after COVID, thanks to the tight labor market: "Employers have recognized that you have to do what employees want right now. You have to give them what they want and flexibility is probably the number one thing employees are looking for right now."
"It's a possibility, we'll be looking at some flexibility in the work schedule and have some degree of remote working," Cetnarowski said.