ALLENTOWN, Pa. - B. Braun Medical Inc. employees along with local and state officials cut the ribbon, marking the beginning of its expanded Allentown plant.

"It feels great. It's been a long time coming. There's been a lot of hard work by a lot of people here in the Lehigh Valley and here at B. Braun Medical," said Michael Bartholomew, vice president and general manager of Allentown operations at B. Braun.

It is connected to the company's existing facility on Marcon Boulevard.

Bartholomew said packaging and shipping to affiliates and customers across the nation will be among its purposes. He said it will allow future growth in the years ahead.

"This new building is designed for high-speed, high-volume automation," said Bartholomew.

The company said its state-of-the-art, 310,000-square-foot facility has around 110,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

They anticipate it will bring in around 300 to 500 jobs in the years ahead.

"This company is unbelievable; its track record is unbelievable and you have been so good to this Valley," said Tony Ianelli, president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

B. Braun said it is currently moving equipment into the building.

"We are truly blessed to not only have B. Braun here as a great employer, a great manufacturer, a big part of the life sciences development, but just great people," said Don Cunningham, president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.