B. Braun Medical has entered into a three-year deal to sell Rockwell Medical hemodialysis products in the U.S.



Under the non-exclusive contract, B. Braun will receive a fee for any sales made of the kidney-disease treatments and Rockwell gets the support of the Bethlehem-based company's sales force.



"This co-marketing and sales arrangement with B. Braun represents a significant commercial opportunity for Rockwell Medical that immediately connects us to a customer base we wouldn't be able to reach otherwise," said Tim Chole, senior vice president for sales and marketing at Rockwell.



B. Braun has a national sales team that will develop new business leads for Rockwell, Chole said in a joint statement.



Rockwell is based in Wixom, Michigan, northwest of Detroit. Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol RMTI. At 2:38 p.m. Thursday, the share price was $4.60.

In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $4.98 and as low as 84 cents.



The company's market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) is $63.5 million.



B. Braun Medical is part of B. Braun Group, which is based in Melsungen, Germany. The worldwide group employs about 64,000 people, including 8,500 in North America.