B. Braun Medical said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its AQUAbase nX system.
AQUAbase uses reverse osmosis - a water-purification process - to provide high-quality water for dialysis patients without using chemicals. Bethlehem-based B. Braun said in a statement that the system conserves water and reduces energy and equipment-maintenance costs.
"We now have a compact solution for smaller facilities," said Jonathan Stapley, B. Braun's senior director of marketing for active devices.
AQUAbase systems can produce 250 to 750 liters per hour of water for hospitals, dialysis centers and nursing facilities. Dialysis removes wastes from the blood when kidneys are not working properly.
The FDA's mission includes regulating drugs and medical devices.
B. Braun Medical's products include drug-delivery systems and pumps for infusion, the provision of medicine via a catheter.
B. Braun Medical employs about 8,500 people in North America. The Lehigh Valley unit is part of B. Braun Group, based in Melsungen, Germany. The group employs about 64,000 people worldwide.
