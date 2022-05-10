ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A supply chain shortage and a national recall have stripped some shelves of bay formula, leaving parents scrambling.
Some are turning to home-made formulas, something the American Academy of Pediatrics and local doctors are advising against.
"Whether there's an electrolyte imbalance or the wrong ratio of fats and proteins and carbohydrates, babies cannot only not grow well but they could actually have a mismatch of electrolytes such that they can become sick," said Dr. Jennifer Janko, Chair of Pediatrics for St. Luke's University Health Network.
Over at the Lehigh Valley Breast Feeding Center in Allentown, "we’ve seen an increase in demand of moms requesting breast milk and we’re both a Milk Depot and also a dispensary for Mothers' Milk Bank out of Pittsburgh," said Dr. Kenneth J. Toff.
Mom-to-be Sade' Monato is learning how she will breast feed her baby. But not all mothers can or choose to do so. So how do you find formula?
First, talk to your pediatrician. They might be able to hook you up or refer you to resources like WIC.
Also, consider using a store brand, doctors say they're just as good. And check smaller stores that get less foot traffic or try buying online.
Montano says formula finding is a hot topic on local Facebook parenting pages.
"They are taking pictures like, 'this is here at Walgreens, hurry up and get it,'" said Montano.
If you find formula, health officials say not to buy more than two weeks' worth in order to make sure the shortage is as short as possible.
Several stores are limiting the amount customers can buy in order to meet demand.