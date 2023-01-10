BETHLEHEM, Pa. - How does America's oldest Bach choir celebrate 125 years of making music?

By sharing its love for the classical composer during a very special Bach at Noon concert at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem.

"This is the 125th Bach at Noon and it's also our 125th season as a choir," said Soprano ll Patty Alercia.

The choir is composed of 85 professional singers and musicians who volunteer their time.

"It’s one of the joys of my life to be in this choir," said Alercia.

Phil Turton has been with the choir for 47 years.

"When I'm singing, I'm singing for the audience and I'm thinking about how Bach wrote this music 300 some years ago and we're still singing it today," said Turton.

Artistic Director and Conductor Christopher Jackson says the choir's 125th year will be filled with musical gifts for the community, including their annual family concert Sunday, February 19.

"This year what we're doing is inviting four local youth choirs to join us and it'll be a festival of choirs where we do music ranging from Gospel to Appalachian folk tunes and Foret and Bach," said Jackson.

Jackson says the choir has created a place for everyone who loves music, from the concerts to their vibrant youth chorus program and the crowds who gather at monthly events.

"We've had people come up to us afterwards and they are often overcome with gratitutude for even this monthly opportunity," said Jackson. "It's part of the routine of their lives, but in a really, really beautiful way."

For more information about the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, its schedule and events, visit Bach.org.