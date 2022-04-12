BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The conductor of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem led his final performance Tuesday. He's saying goodbye after 39 seasons of service.
After many years of putting his heart and soul into every performance, Greg Funfgeld, with the help of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem led his final “Bach at Noon” concert.
“It's time to retire and have some time to spend with my family, my grandchildren and to travel,” said Funfgeld.
The monthly “Bach at Noon” concert was held at the Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem for 17 years. Every Tuesday at noon, listeners could expect to see Funfgeld leading his choir.
“The community supports us in many ways and so we wanted this to be something that we gave back, and so we wanted this to be a free concert, something that people could come too and enjoy,” said Funfgeld.
Funfgeld says the event is a gift of music for the people of Bethlehem and now that his time has come to an end, he is looking forward to welcoming the next artistic director.
“There's a search underway for a successor, they have three finalists right now and they're working their way through that process,” said Funfgeld.
Funfgeld is set to retire in June, but before he does, he'll be conducting for the last time at the 114th Bethlehem Bach festival.