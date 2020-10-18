BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The beat goes on for a Lehigh Valley choir as it prepares for its annual Christmas concert.
On Sunday, the Bach Choir of Bethlehem hit a high note at the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem. It was the first time the group has rehearsed in person since the start of the pandemic. Members are preparing for a big virtual holiday concert.
During the performance, the 66 choir members will stand 12 feet apart. They will have to keep time by keeping a close eye on the conductor, just one of the many challenges they'll face during the concert.
"It's a tremendous amount of planning," said Bridget George, the choir's executive director.
"I think they want to feel that same sense of the spirit of Christmas that they feel every year," George said.
For George, cancelling was never an option.
"Everything is so abnormal and uncertain that this is something they can feel that yes it’s still Bethlehem, it's still Christmas."
"Opening Up Our Hearts: Music and Inspiration of Christmas," will premiere 4 p.m. Sunday, December 13 on YouTube and Facebook.