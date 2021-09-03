BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The sounds of a beloved composer are about to fill the halls of Bethlehem once again.
"I love the human voice and it is such an expression of people's hearts and minds and souls," begins Greg Funfgeld, the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem.
Funfgeld has been a part of the Bethlehem Bach Choir for 39 years. Not quite as long as the choir has actually been around - it originated in 1900. But Funfgeld says he's been thrilled to be a part of the classic sounds that have echoed across the Christmas City for generations.
"It's been a real privilege," smiles Funfgeld.
He was actually supposed to retire this summer, but after COVID-19 delayed things last season, he's decided to stay on just one more year, and oversee the auditions for the upcoming performances.
"I thought it was my year to do something for myself!" says Elizabeth Campbell, who's here auditioning for the choir.
Campbell is taking part in the auditions, which are happening now through Saturday.
This season, the Choir and orchestra members will wear masks during concerts, and Choir and Orchestra members must be vaccinated to participate.
The other requirement? Love to sing, and, of course, love Bach.
"To think that Bach lived 300 years ago and the fact that his music is still speaking to people today is really something," says Campbell.
And for Funfgeld, that's what all this is really about.
"You know, when you start thinking about doing things for the last time, there's a different perspective than when you're thinking about doing things for the first time," he says, adding "and so that's a privilege to be able to think about, 'well, what do I want to do in my last year and with whom shall I do it' and to have some of these new singers come in and be part of the Bach family, it's really a great thing."
Mark your calendars now - the first Bach Choir of Bethlehem performance is set for Sept. 14.