ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The seventh summer of Bach’s music in Allentown begins on Tuesday, June 15, with the first of three virtual 'Bach at Noon' performances presented by The Bach Choir of Bethlehem, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in downtown Allentown.
These concerts will be videotaped and feature smaller ensembles of musicians, event officials stated. After premiering on June 15, 'Bach at Noon' will be presented on the second Tuesday of the month in July and August, appearing online on The Bach Choir’s You Tube channel and Facebook page.
Additional viewing options will be announced as they become available. As always, the event coordinators ensure everyone is welcome to join in virtually, and no audience members will be present.
'Bach at Noon' is a series of ten free concerts the Choir performs each year, including three in downtown Allentown. These shows are all led by artistic director and conductor Greg Funfgeld, and is presented in collaboration with Arts at St. John’s.
As established during the summer of 2020, in lieu of gathering a group of Choir and Orchestra members, the concerts' planners say it will offer solo pieces, duets and small ensemble compositions, performed by favorite vocal soloists and featuring members of The Bach Festival Orchestra.
While the musicians say they will miss the audience at St. John’s, Greg Funfgeld is looking forward to presenting this music as is.
“It is always a joy to make music in Saint John’s Lutheran Church in the heart of downtown Allentown," Funfgeld said. "Bach’s music sounds glorious in this beautiful, acoustically magnificent space. His profound spirituality, gorgeous melodies, brilliant counterpoint, and sheer genius is a gift to us all. We’re delighted to make these musical offerings available and I hope listeners across the country and around the world will share these treasures with us.
Details on these concerts as well as ticket availability can be found on their website.