ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The first day of school is around the corner for little Sariah and now, she's ready to take on 4th grade with a brand-new backpack and lots of supplies.

"I found notebooks and sharpened pencils and I saw rulers and a binder," said 4th grader Sariah.

She was one of dozens of students who came out to Jefferson Park in Whitehall on Wednesday for the Back to School Backpack Giveaway.

"I was so surprised, I was like oh my goodness, I didn't know there were going to be so many backpacks and when I saw this one, I was like that's the perfect one," said Sariah.

The annual event is put on by the Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation.

"We just want to give back to parents who may have a difficult time this year providing their children with bookbags," said Tonya Johnson, Vice President of the foundation.

Event organizers say it's their greatest joy to help community members in need and the giveaway is truly a labor of love.

"Hours and hours of filling over 300 backpacks so you can imagine, buying the school supplies and then advertising it and trying to find youth and families who will benefit from it," said Alberta Scarfaro, Secretary of the foundation.

"It's awesome and it's very nice and generous of them," said Sariah.

And over in Allentown, it was a similar scene at Bennett Toyota. Families flooded the dealership to claim backpacks filled with school supplies.

"With everything that's been going on for the last few years we just like giving back to the community and making sure everyone understands it's all about the people," said Nardo Tavarez, General Manager of Bennett Toyota.

The double giveaways were a night of generosity made possible by sponsors, donors and a region that cares for its next generation.