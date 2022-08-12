Back-to-school shopping is more expensive than ever. The average family will spend $864. That's $167 dollars more compared to 2019, before the pandemic.

There are ways to save. Start with a list.

"A lot of people are on a tight budget or just don't want to overspend generally and so you really want to divide that list into the wants and the needs," suggests Kindra Walker, Owner of Tremont Financial Coaching in Upper Macungie Township.

Walker says the next step is to double check what supplies you already have.

"I would suggest buying curbside or online for the staples. For the things like notebooks, pencils," continued Walker. "You need to make sure that you don't have those impulse buy or what we refer to as 'parental fatigue' which is letting the kids dictate what you're spending."

Some suggest leaving the kids at home entirely, but Walker say this is a good opportunity to teach financial literacy. "Let them be in charge of a couple items on the list and give them an incentive. Here's your budget, if you can come in under budget or at budget maybe you get a rewards?"

"Maybe they really want the newest sneakers, well, then we're going to sacrifice someplace else, but have them involved in those trade offs, she continued.

Aside from clipping coupons and shopping sales, thrifting is also a great way to save. If you are buying new, think about investing in higher quality items you can use for multiple years.

You can also try a neighborhood school supplies swap

"If your budget is so tight that you really can't even afford the basics, look to the not for profits," Walker suggests.

This year, New Jersey will have a 10-day tax holiday on school supplies from August 27th to September 5th. Pennsylvania currently does not.