It's almost back to school time. But for some families, that can bring a financial burden.

"Unfortunately the prices are getting too high," said one student.

Lehigh Valley Native Jarey Elder, along with local partners, wanted to help relieve some of that stress.

"We had about 200 bookbags," said Elder. "There's been almost 200 kids who came within the first hour being here, so everybody has been extremely thankful for us."

Elder's family got in on the action too, giving back to the area they sent their own kids to school.

"[I've] been living here in Lehigh Valley for 20 years, and I have sons who graduated from Parkland High School. So it's just a great opportunity to give back," said Thomas Elder, owner of Jaze Properties.

Each backpack was donated and packed up so that each kid can be ready for their first day of school.

Mom Jasmine Best tells us, this event helped families like her a lot.

"My son starts kindergarten this year so I'm a first-time school mom — a single mother. It was wonderful; it was amazing," said Best.

Jarey Elder says that was the goal.

"Not everyone is as fortunate as the next person next to them, so we just wanna be out here as a resource to the kids and the community and give back in any way we can," said Elder.