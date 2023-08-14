EASTON, Pa. - Community activists in Northampton County are making sure students have everything they need as they get ready to return to school.

A school supply giveaway was held Sunday in the parking lot of Wilson Area High School.

Students received backpacks, lunch boxes and other supplies, along with weekend meal bags that will be distributed throughout the school year.

The Wilson Area Communities That Care Coalition and Lincs Family Center partnered with local organizations and municipalities to make the event happen.

The event also included a touch-a-truck event for the younger kids. They got to check out and sit in police vehicles, fire trucks and municipal service vehicles.