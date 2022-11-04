EASTON, Pa. – As many people know, Easton's Centre Square gets completely transformed for Bacon Fest year after year.

Looking in the distance this year, though, there's some remaining construction around Easton's Circle.

Event organizers shared how things will come together for the weekend as Bacon Fest kicks off its 11th year in Easton.

"It's bacon, bacon, bacon!" said Mayor Sal Panto. "Everybody loves bacon. Who doesn't love bacon?"

The planners for the event find ways to go bigger and better every year.

This weekend, you'll find more than 150 food and drink vendors, 25 musical acts, and two full days of anything and everything bacon.

Panto says it's a huge economic boost to the city.

"It brings people to town that may not have a reason to come to town," he said. "It's the repeat business that we are looking for. Not just festival day, but coming back."

While the City of Easton certainly helps with the overall logistics of the weekend, it's the nonprofit Greater Easton Development Partnership that makes it all happen.

It brings year-round events to the area.

"It helps fund a number of programs," said Marcy McKinney, manager of special events for the GEDP. "Easton Ambassadors, the farmers market, our summer concert series."

The big question is, will Bacon Fest look different this year?

The Circle began construction efforts back in February 2022 to make safety a priority for visitors.

It's in its final stages as workers add the finishing touches, but navigating the square this year from past years for Bacon Fest won't be exactly the same.

"It has caused us to change up things," McKinney said. "Your favorite food vendor might not be in the center square this year, and we've had to push people out."

"All of the amazing vendors are still here and will be easy to find," she added.

The event this weekend will attract 70,000 to 80,000 people from all over the Lehigh Valley and beyond, including a number of people who travel from out of state to get their fill.

Bacon Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.