UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Even through a pandemic, people are still finding ways to celebrate the annual tradition of Fastnacht Day.
It's a treat that people look forward to every year, and bakeries from Berks County to the Lehigh Valley are busy filling orders.
WFMZ's Ali Reid was at Naz-O-Nut in Northampton County all morning Tuesday, and the line was consistently out the door.
"Fastnacht" roughly translates to "fasting night." It's a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition to eat the very best foods before the Lenten fast, falling the day before Ash Wednesday.
"Eat all you can now, because after tomorrow, you cut back on your food and get ready for Easter," said Karen Persson, of Nazareth.
She says it's like a walk down memory lane with every bite.
"Wonderful doughnuts normally, and German tradition, because I am German," Persson said. "When my mom and I used to make little satellite ones. Now, it's easier just to come get them."
It's the second year Naz-O-Nut is taking part in the big day.
"Today is huge for us. It's great, so we are really happy that we are able to do this," said Helena Lazzarini, owner of the shop.
They started their morning with 1,500 pre-orders. By 9 a.m., between walk-ins, phone orders and more, they were well above 3,000.
"Last year, it was chaotic. This year, we are organized," Lazzarini said. "We still fall behind no matter how organized you are because all the orders."
It can be a busy day for many bakeries across the region, but the general consensus is that it's worth it.
"They are very excited. They are excited that we are here and we do fastnachts, which makes me happy that I am able to help out," Lazzarini said.