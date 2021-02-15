ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At Mary Ann Donut Kitchen in Allentown it's literally the calm before the storm.
"Tomorrow is Fastnacht Day," said owner Tom Thompson.
It's also the day before Lent, when many of us, following in the Pennsylvania Dutch tradition, enjoy one or two of these tasty treats.
But this year some icy weather is expected, and of course we're also in a pandemic.
"This year is going to be a bit of a challenge, it's going to be interesting," Thompson said.
Thompson says last year they sold 26,400 fastnachts in one day, but this year they didn't know what to expect. So instead of just one day dedicated to fastnachts Mary Ann is giving them the entire month of February.
"Rather than have everybody crammed in here in one day, let's do it all month and I thought it was a great idea so that's what we're doing," Thompson said.
But with the big day just 24 hours away dozens of orders and empty boxes line the counters inside the store, and Thompson says he's preparing for long lines outside.
Because even though there might be a few obstacles Thompson says people gotta have their fastnachts.