HATBORO, Pa. - With the Phillies in the World Series, bakeries have been catering to fans across our region getting ready for the big game.

Outside Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, a line stretched down the block before 11 a.m. Inside it was a frenzy of commotion, with staff making all kinds of Phillies-themed treats.

"Bakers put in a lot of hours with cakes, cookies, and then the cake decorators as well have been just doing a lot," said owner Kathleen Lochel.

Lochel showed us her Phillies cookies, the Fanatic pound-cake loaf, and the crown jewel: the Bryce Harper jersey cake. She expects to sell more now than she did the last time the Phillies were in the World Series.

"This whole week has been extremely busy," said Lochel.

Over in Catasauqua, we stopped by Blondie's Bakery. Owner Chad Gillespie had a tray of Phillies cupcakes ready.

"It's Philly-fever you know, so Phillies stuff is just flying off the wall. We start putting stuff on Instagram, Facebook. Orders are starting to come in, people are excited," said Gillespie.

Gillespie said he and his assistant Danielle draw the designs themselves.

"They're not cut out or anything, every one is handmade," said Gillespie.

We stopped by the Wegmans in Allentown, where decorators were hard at work getting the Phillies colors on cookies.

"We've already sold, people are coming in for cookies, cakes all with, anything with the Phillies logo," said Bakery Team Leader Al Cavallucci.

It's a trend that will continue as long as the Phillies keep winning.