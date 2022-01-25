WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - It certainly wasn't a typical Tuesday for the people who live in the home on Madison Lane in Whitehall Township, where a bald eagle slammed into the front window. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The eagle shattered the plate glass.
"More than likely, he was seeing a reflection of the sky or simply light and felt that he could continue through it," said Kathy Uhler, Director of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
Whitehall police responded to the collision and found the eagle on the ground. Officers called a wildlife expert but by the time she arrived it had flown off.
"It's not every night that you have a bald eagle crashing through a window down there," said Uhler.
Uhler says while it's not super common to see an eagle crash into a window, bird collisions are common - too common.
"We're losing like a billion birds a year to window collisions, it's not a small problem," Uhler said.
Uhler says most windows are clear so birds try to fly right through them, or the windows give off a reflection that can also attract the animals, but the good news is collisions are avoidable. She says installing windows with ultraviolet barriers can save the birds' lives.
"We can't see ultraviolet, but birds can and it's becoming a really good way to prevent these collisions," Uhler said.
As for the Whitehall window eagle, experts say it's a good sign that he flew away but that doesn't mean he escaped unscathed.
"The bird is obviously not feeling great tonight so we'd like to prevent those collisions when we can," Uhler said.