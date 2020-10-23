An event at the Slatington Airport took Halloween fun to new heights.
The Spooktacular Balloon Fest took flight and provided a fun evening for families.
Colorful balloons lit up the field at the Slatington Airport for a special night that included high flying fun, Halloween, and safe social distancing.
Spectators got enjoy the beauty of these magnificent balloons and even take a short tethered ride up -- if they dared.
Full flights were supposed to be offered as well but, like much in 2020 that didn't go quite as planned.
"It's always safety first," said John Strauss. "It was too windy tonight so the passenger flights got canceled and we're just doing a glow on the field."
Those who came out didn't seem to mind.
"We've done a hot air balloon ride before, but this is just as fun," said Michelle Venz."
Kids got a trick-or-treat bag and were encouraged to wear their costumes. They also got rock out to Halloween music while taking in this breath taking scene.
And for those who operated the balloons it was a bit of reunion of friends and the hope that pass along their passion.
"All the ballooners love to share the love of ballooning with the spectators so it invigorates us to come out and have passengers," said Strauss.