Votes continue to trickle in, and for the most part the Lehigh Valley does not have many outstanding.
Northampton County election officials say their votes have been completely counted.
Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong says they're all done with mail-in ballots, but there are some loose ends to tie up.
The office of voter registration says there are still around 500 mail ballot remakes, 3700 provisional ballots, 500 military ballots, and 450 or so that came in after the Tuesday night 8 p.m. deadline.
Representative Susan Wild claimed victory for the 7th Congressional seat on Thursday, even though not all the ballots had been counted. Wild felt comfortable calling her race, knowing the votes remaining were mostly mail-in and overwhelmingly from Democrats.
The presidential election, though, still hangs in the balance.
Joe Biden has now taken the lead after what many are calling "the red mirage." The night of the election, President Donald Trump ran up a sizable lead of more than 500,000 votes. But then the mail-in ballots started being counted. On the VotesPA.com dashboard, the breakdown by party for mail-in ballots is clear. Democrats have more than a 1 million-voter advantage, so it's no surprise as more were counted, many places went from red to blue. The Northampton County elections office says of the more than 170,000 votes cast, mail-in votes accounted for more than 73,000.
Mail-in ballots are still being counted in other counties.
But, it's still too close to call for the race for president.