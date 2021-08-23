BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Parents and students alike from the Freedom High School Band and Orchestra are upset that a planned trip to Hawaii to perform for the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor has been canceled by the Bethlehem Area School District.
The trip, which had been planned for two years and was scheduled for December, was canceled on Aug. 16 after the area COVID-19 positivity rate rose above 10%, putting the district into Tier 3 status under the district's three-tiered COVID-19 mitigation plan. In Tier 3, field trips are prohibited.
During Monday night's Bethlehem Area Board of School Directors meeting, many band parents said they were not only upset over not being able to attend the trip, but they could also collectively be out of more than $100,000 in nonrefundable deposit money. They say the deadline to cancel the trip was in May.
Parent coordinator Heather Ranieri said the district should refund those who will likely lose the total $104,900 in deposits which were placed for the trip.
No one from the board commented on the matter during Monday night's meeting.
Parent Laurie Walker said she will lose $7,950 in nonrefundable deposit money. "That’s disgusting," she said. "Most of the people on this trip are vaccinated. This trip can be done safely."
Trisha Fleming, a parent who has a daughter in the band, said she feels disappointed by the district's decision.
"I am out hundreds of dollars for a decision that was made by a select group who feel they know what is in my child's best interest," Fleming said. "If I felt that my child was in danger, I would have backed out of the trip."
"This isn't a middle school field trip to the local theme park," said Bryant, a student in the band. "This is a thousand of dollars' trip that was planned for more than two years."
In a video announcing the decision to cancel the trip, Freedom High School Principal Laurie Sage said, "We understand this decision will result in substantial financial loss for our families."
Sage noted the school's directors of band and choir, as well as the trip committee, "will work to recover as much as possible from our trip providers," and asked parents and students to have patience as they worked through the matter.
The trip website indicated that travel insurance had been available for purchase but that "trip insurance typically does not cover pandemics."