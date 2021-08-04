U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A development authority in Northampton County is working with a developer to buy and demolish an old coal power plant along the Delaware River.
The Bangor Area Commercial and Industrial Development Authority (IDA) acquired the 161-acre property off of River Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, according to a news release.
The IDA and RPL East, LLC made an agreement to redevelop the property, which sits across the street from and would be an expansion of the proposed River Pointe Commerce Park, a 725-acre manufacturing and logistics complex.
RPL East loaned money to IDA to buy the property, and now the IDA and RPL East will work together to get grant money to demolish and redevelop the site, the company said.
The chairman of the IDA said in a statement the agreement is a "major win" for the area, and that revitalizing the site will provide jobs and revenue for the school district.
However, hundreds have signed an online petition protesting the agreement, saying the municipalities represented by the IDA could end up responsible for the millions it will cost to clean up the site.
Upper Mount Bethel residents have also been outspoken against the River Pointe project, though the township board of supervisors approved the 13-building plan last year.
Developer Lou Pektor has said the project will use just 2% of the township's land, create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue.
WFMZ's Justin Backover will have more on 69 News at 6.