Bangor Area High School students still due to return Dec. 1
BANGOR, Pa. - Bangor Area High School students are still due to return to in-person classes Dec. 1 after a coronavirus-related shutdown.
 
High school students on hybrid schedules switched to virtual education earlier this month after students and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Other buildings remained open. 
 
The 2020-21 school year program is more rigorous than the virtual sessions that Pennsylvania schools had to suddenly implement in March, Bangor Area School District board member Terry Toth said during a Zoom meeting Tuesday.
 
"All students are required to log in every day and work," he said, and work will be graded. "This is not an option of a pass or fail like it was in the spring." 
 
Students must attend virtually and the district must meet state guidelines for hours of instruction even during a pandemic, Toth said.
 
Board member Toni Lynch asked whether the district's pension fund has a growing unfunded liability, noting the impact of COVID-19.
 
"A lot more people have retired recently than projected to because of this virus," Lynch said. Other board members said the status of the pension is publicly available and would be sent to him.
 
Superintendent William Haws said the board's Dec. 1 meeting will address reorganization of board offices, not regular business, and may be very brief. That is the final scheduled meeting of the full board this year. 
 
When the meeting was about to be adjourned after 40 minutes, Lynch questioned the procedure for hearing public comment after the board had worked through the agenda. He said people should be able to comment on business done during the meeting. 
 
"People get really irate when they can't speak," he said. "I know they do that in the Soviet Union."
 
He was told that the current meeting procedure was approved 18 months ago, though perhaps not always followed.

