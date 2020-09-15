BANGOR, Pa. – Some parents in the Bangor Area School District expressed concern over a reversal by the district’s bus company on conducting student temperature checks.
The district’s handling of the situation also raised concerns.
Parent Caterina Campbell said during Tuesday night’s school board meeting that she first noticed that students’ temperatures weren’t being taken when getting onto the school bus on the first day of school.
In August, as part of the COVID-19 pandemic policies for reopening for the 2020-21 school year, the school board had approved a measure that included having the bus company perform temperature checks on students as they boarded the buses each day.
The district has a contract for bus services with Student Transportation of America of Wall Township, N.J., according to the district’s website.
No one from the company was present at Tuesday’s meeting.
According to district Superintendent William Haws, the bus company reversed its decision to perform the temperature checks, something that the board can’t authorize the bus company to do.
“We were never not taking temperatures,” Haws said. “We were just doubling up. That was the agreement we had with the company in the beginning. No kid enters our building without taking their temperature. ...”
But Campbell and several other parents say that they were never informed of the policy change but should have been, given the current pandemic.
“Families should have the most up-to-date information,” Campbell said. “If this change happened, then all the families should have been given this up-to-date information.
“Families rely on the school to have the most current information posted. It makes them question everything about the information that you are putting out.”
According to Haws, policy changes are submitted to the board for approval once per month at each board meeting. But Campbell and other parents said that they were concerned over the lack of transparency.
“I get that this is a fluid situation, but how can we feel safe?” parent Nikki Huggan asked. “That’s a major change to make without telling families. I really think that major changes should be put on the website, even if they haven’t been voted on yet.”
Laura Law said: “I don’t think the issue is over whether or not the temperature is being taken at the bus stop. I think it was the lack of communication and whether or not parents are being notified.”
Jenn Havens said: “This is just another example of the lack of transparency that the school district has. I respect the fluidity of this, but what I don’t get is how you can make these changes and not tell parents.”
Haws defended the decision not to provide parents with information about the changes as soon as they occurred.
“We take every student temperature that comes onto our property, every single one,” Haws said. “What we’re not doing is taking temperatures when they come onto the bus and then taking it again (at school).”