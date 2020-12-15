BANGOR, Pa. – The Bangor Area School Board on Tuesday night agreed for the district to participate, at no charge, in an advertising campaign for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a telecommunications company.
At a special meeting, the board approved the use of the district name, trademark, logo, and employee testimonials in marketing materials that will be distributed by the company to promote its wireless technologies.
In 2019, Alcatel-Lucent provided and set up the district's wireless technology network for its more than 3,300 users, including students, teachers, and administrators.
Among other things, the school district will allow the use of its name, details concerning its previous wireless network needs, and the implementation of the solutions recommended by Alcatel-Lucent. The company will have permission to use these assets and information on social media and all other media.
There was no reiteration of the district's original purchase price for its new wireless network.
The district will allow use of its visual identity and customer testimonials at no cost to Alcatel-Lucent.