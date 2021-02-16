BANGOR, Pa. – The Bangor Area School District Board of Directors approved the Career Institute of Technology's 2021-22 budget on Tuesday night.
The CIT budget, totaling slightly more than $9.5 million, reflects a spending decrease compared to last year.
BASD's share of the overall budget is just more than 18%, and its financial portion is roughly $1.32 million. Bangor shares the cost of operating CIT along with four other sending school districts in Northampton County: Easton Area, Nazareth Area, Pen Argyl Area and Wilson Area. The institute is located at 5335 Kesslersville Road in Easton.
Board Treasurer Christopher Marozzi thanked Adrianne Jones, CIT's administrative director, and the school for remaining fiscally austere during this challenging financial time.
Other actions
The board terminated a 2020 agreement with Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson Inc. to provide conceptual design services for the district's athletic field complex in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Directors also approved a new policy and changes to existing policies.
The new policy, on first reading, governs conflicts of interest involving board members and employees "to avoid potential and actual conflict of interests, as well as the perception of a conflict of interest."
The policy requires, among other things, that all board members and employees receive a copy of the policy and acknowledge in writing they have been made aware of it. It also states that additional training will be provided to designated individuals.
A second measure focused on non-discrimination in school and classroom practices. One highlighted area concerned discipline for a student convicted or adjudicated of sexual assault against another district student.
In other news, directors approved spring sports schedules and the 2021-22 BASD calendar, which features 182 days of instruction. Students' first day of the next school year will be Aug. 30, 2021. June 1, 2022 will be their last day.