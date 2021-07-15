BANGOR, Pa. - Dorothea was 16 years old when she received a locket. It was from a boy. His name was John, and both of their pictures were tucked inside.
Two years later there was a new piece of jewelry.
On July 15, 1950, Dorothy and John became Mr. and Mrs. Bonisese. Thursday marks 71 years of marriage.
They don't remember a whole lot from that day. They know it was hot, but forget what they said in their vows.
Married so young meant the odds were against them.
How did it work for so many years? Clearly, he's kept his wits about him.
"She got her own way!" John said.
]The Bonisese's raised four daughters and traveled the world.
Dorothea says the secret is simple.
"I don't know. You have to give and take when you're married. Some days are good. Some days are not so good. We always got along and raised our family," Dorothea said.
As they reflect on seven decades strong, through sickness and health, thick and thin, "it's hard to believe that was 71 years ago. When you look back and you think of all the changes that have come about since then. Does it feel like yesterday? No," Dorothea said.