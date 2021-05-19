BANGOR, Pa. – Residents in the Bangor Area School District can expect a slight increase in their tax bills for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
On Wednesday, the Bangor Area School Board of Directors unanimously approved, on introduction, the 2021-22 school year budget. Final adoption and a public hearing on the $58,654,969 budget will be heard at the board's June 22 meeting.
The proposed budget comes with a 1.65% tax rate increase. That equates to 57.2 mils or an increase of about $50 for an average home assessment. The increase would help to offset the district's more than $1 million deficit and add $511,500,00 in revenue to the budget.
"There's a little over a million dollar budget deficit which could be financed through a combination of fiscal measures," said District Business Manager Mark Schiavone.
Officials said proposed cost savings will include $242.7 million to help fund retirement payments and $276.9 million from the district's capital reserve to fund debt service.
"It’s a proposed budget," said board member Christopher Marozzi. "We still have a month."
Schiavone said the proposed budget does not include the addition of potential funds from state and federal COVID-19 relief funds which could offset the overages before the final budget adoption in June, largely because it is unknown what the state will approve and the COVID-19 relief funds are only allocated for two years.