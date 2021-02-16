BANGOR, Pa. - A Northampton County man who pleaded guilty to defrauding his family and friends out of more than $1 million has been sentenced.
Robert McCabe, 76, of Bangor, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to a Department of Justice news release. He was also ordered to pay $1.1 million to his more than 50 victims, according to the Department of Justice.
McCabe pleaded guilty in November to multiple counts of securities fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud, according to the news release.
McCabe stole more than $1 million from more than 50 family members and friends between September 2010 and July 2020 by claiming that his company, McCabe Properties, Inc., owned close to two million shares of something he called “founders shares” of a well-known pharmaceutical company, the Department of Justice said. He offered those “shares” to his victims by selling them a corresponding number of shares of McCabe Properties, Inc., according to the news release.
Authorities say McCabe sold this investment to his victims at a price of between $2.60 and $2.70 per share, which would have represented a significant discount over the actual share price for shares of the pharmaceutical company. In reality, however, McCabe Properties, Inc. had no assets, according to the news release.
McCabe spent the more than $1 million he took in from his family and friends, according to the Department of Justice.
McCabe went to prison in the 1980s for securities-related fraud.