BANGOR, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is investigating hate speech materials found throughout the area. The materials blame the Jewish community for COVID-19 and accuse the Black Lives Matter movement of murdering white children.
This comes on the heels of a national report showing Pennsylvania leads the nation in white supremacy propaganda.
Bangor Borough Police Chief Scott Felchock says the hate-filled propaganda has been found in the borough and surrounding townships over the past several days.
"What does this say to you?"
"That there is someone out there or a group of people trying to spread a message," he responded.
Felchock says there's been a dozen reports of the messages wrapped in plastic being tossed onto driveways but believes the actual number is much higher.
"We are seeing this all over the state," said Andrew Goretsky of the Anti-Defamation League.
He points to a 2021 study showing Pennsylvania leads the nation in hateful propaganda about white supremacy. At 473 reported incidents, it's nearly 100 higher than the next state of Virginia.
Many can be found in and around the Lehigh Valley, but this is the first reported in Bangor at least since 2020.
"First and foremost, it's often used as a recruitment tool," Goretsky said.
Goretsky says a Texas-based group with large Pennsylvania chapters is responsible for 90% of hate filled propaganda and has a quota for each member to distribute.
"It's really important that we call it out when we see it. That way we can push it out of the mainstream and back into the fringes," he added.
As for Chief Felchock and Bangor he says if you do find it you can throw it away.
"It's more important to report it so we know where these incidents are occurring," he added.
We did speak to someone who found it in their yard, and they said they were surprised but didn't want to go on camera as some feared for their safety.
Many may think simply passing the messages around is a hate crime but unless the material is attached to a crime, police say it's simply litter, no matter how offensive it may be.