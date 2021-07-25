BANGOR, Pa. - Residents in Bangor, Northampton County said they are frustrated over a continual oil leak into the Martins Creek.
The Environmental Protection Agency said since early April, at least a few thousand gallons of oil has leaked into the creek.
Officials said the oil is going into the creek at a storm sewer outfall near Pennsylvania Avenue and First Street.
The agency said it has cleaned about 2,000 gallons so far. A vacuum truck and absorbent material are being used for the job.
The EPA said the leak is coming from a crack in the sewer several blocks away but the agency has been unable to determine the source.
A resident whose family lives by the creek said he's alarmed the leak hasn't been stopped yet.
"That is a substantial amount of oil to be released into the stream, especially a stream that is stocked with trout," Frank Teribury said.
The EPA is planning to employ geo-magnetic technology in late-August to help identify the source of the spill.
The Martins Creek empties into the Delaware River about six miles south of Bangor in Lower Mount Bethel Township.