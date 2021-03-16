BANGOR, Pa. – Officials on the Bangor Area School Board have decided to hold off on renaming the high school's performing arts theater after several residents came to the defense of the theater's namesake.
On Tuesday, the school board directors tabled a resolution to rename the M. Craig Paine Performing Arts Theater. The theater was named in 2009 after former Bangor Area High School band director and music teacher M. Craig Paine. Officials would not elaborate on the reason for the possible name change.
"We can't discuss any matters that go into personnel," said board President Michael Goffredo.
Several residents who called into the virtual meeting questioned why the board would have the matter under consideration.
"I'd like to know the deliberation to remove his name and the honorarium," questioned resident Michael Hudak.
"I think that if there is a reason, that reason should be clearly stated and not innuendo and just erase it," said resident Charlie Cole. "I'm astounded and it's going to happen, I'm sure."
"This is not right," said Jennifer Reese. "As far as we know, we are not aware that Mr. Paine did anything wrong under his schooling. He has mentored many of us."
Goffredo said the board would not get into the "where's and why's" regarding the matter.
"That is not the intent of the board," he said. "There's no intent to assign guilt."
"Are we going to be renaming everything?" asked resident Renee Bellis. "Taking down all of the photos of the past — maybe you're trying to punish a few but you are hurting all the students that reigned underneath those teachers. We should not forget history; we should learn from it," she said.