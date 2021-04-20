BANGOR, Pa. – The Bangor Area School Board voted Tuesday in support of asking the Pennsylvania Department of Education to reevaluate how it allocates money to public and charter schools.
The board agreed to draft a letter calling for more fairness in the state-sponsored funding formula for public schools, including a revamp of the policy for charter schools and funding reform for K-12.
Board member Terry Toth said the letter's goal is to help ensure the state education department reviews the current public school funding formula, which both education administrators and taxpayers often claim is unfair.
In addition, the letter would also express support for reducing the amount of money the school district is mandated by the state to forward to charter schools.
A current proposal from Gov. Tom Wolf (D) to the state legislature includes lowering the cost of sending a child to public school by $500 annually, from $10,000 to $9,500, which translates into sending $420,000 less next school year to Bangor charter institutions.
Toth asked the board to recall the specifics of former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge's (R) funding formula proposal, which had charter schools costing taxpayers nearly half of what it takes financially for a child to be educated publicly.
Other business
In other business, the board agreed to table and further review a proposal from Treasurer Chris Marrozi to have a teacher or other school staff member sit on the school board as a nonvoting member in a capacity similar to that of the current student representative.
Superintendent William Haws cautioned the position must be one that does not discuss personnel-related items and does not evolve into one which circumvents district administration with regard to the school board.