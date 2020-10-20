BANGOR, Pa. - The Bangor Area School District is taking steps to crack down on drivers who pass a stopped school bus.
During its Tuesday night meeting, the school board approved having surveillance cameras installed on both sides of the stop sign arm. The arm juts out from a school bus when it is stopped with flashing lights on, picking up or dropping off students.
The cameras will be paid for by a $40,000 grant from the John A. and Margaret Post Foundation of Las Vegas, Nev. in cooperation with the Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors. The Post Foundation supports charitable organizations attempting to improve the quality of life for families and society in general, with a primary focus on organizations in northwest New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.
The cameras will capture the license plate from both the front and back of vehicles. The bus company will then send the images to state police, who in turn will issue tickets to alleged violators. Upon conviction, the following penalties ensue: driver's license suspension of 60 days, a $250 fine, and five points placed on a driver's license.
The board did not specify when the camera installations would be completed.
In other business and during the public comment portion at the end of the meeting, two parents expressed their concerns over a board policy in which the public is required to register ahead of time in order to speak at a board meeting.
The policy, originally passed in 2015 and updated in Aug. 2019, requires anyone wishing to comment on something not related to an action item to register with the superintendent's office by noon on the day of the meeting.
The parents said the previously-open channel to the board is now made more difficult to access, in the event they do not receive a timely or adequate response from district or school personnel.
Board President Ken Brewer said the parents must follow the proper chain of command, beginning by first contacting a school principal, and then, if appropriate, the superintendent's office.
He reminded everyone that the school board assembles primarily to conduct a business-oriented meeting, and also emphasized the board does not micromanage district administration.
In response, one parent complained, "We have nowhere else to go, especially with regard to systemic issues."