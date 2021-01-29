U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. | Pennsylvania State Police have charged a teacher in Northampton County with allegedly carrying on a sexual relationship with a student.
Authorities charged Eric M. Hahn, of South Whitehall Township, in connection with a sexual relationship with a student at Bangor Area High School in Upper Mount Bethel Township. State police said Friday in a news release that authorities arrested the 38-year-old on Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators allege Hahn had a sexual relationship with the girl between October 2019 and Jan. 20, according to the news release. Police allege Hahn had sex with the girl both in and out of school. The victim is now 17 years old.
The Bangor Area School District website no longer lists Hahn as a staff member.
Authorities charged Hahn with felony counts of sexual contact with a student and corruption of minors. He’s been arraigned and was sent to Northampton County Prison after failing to post $200,000.
State police conducted the investigation in conjunction with the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office and Bangor Area School District Police. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Trooper Brennan Long with the Pennsylvania State Police Belfast barracks at 610-759-6106.
